Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A ferret that escaped from his owner's home in England was found early the next morning when he wandered into a stranger's home and climbed into bed with a resident.

Lisa Marie Buckley said her family's 18-month-old ferret, Thomas, escaped from their home in the village of Ince on Saturday night, leading her to post about the pet's disappearance on social media.

Buckley said neighbors reported sighting Thomas in various locations around the neighborhood overnight before she was contacted by a local man named Patrick Newman the following morning.

Newman said he woke to find Thomas had climbed into bed with him.

Buckley visited Newman's house to bring Thomas home. She said Newman quickly grew fond of Thomas and presented Buckley with a sign he made bearing the pet's name.

Buckley said she had Thomas' microchip checked to make sure she had the right ferret, and had a momentary panic when the chip's information initially indicated he did not belong to her -- but she soon discovered the ferret was indeed Thomas, and the chip was merely out of date.