Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Pakistani athlete broke a Guinness World Record for fastest mile while dribbling a basketball when he completed the feat with a time of 6 minutes, 1 second.

Azmat Khan ran the mile in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, while dribbling a basketball, and video of the feat was reviewed by Guinness officials.

Guinness, which posted the video to Instagram, verified Khan broke the record with a final time of 6 minutes and 1 second.

Khan previously broke the Guinness record for fastest 10 kilometer run while dribbling a basketball, finishing with a time of 44 minutes, 19 seconds.