Lee Chien-chu broke a Guinness World Record by carving a chain of 168 links from the graphite inside a single pencil. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An artist in Taiwan was awarded a Guinness world record for an unusual piece of sculpture -- a chain of 168 links carved from pencil graphite.

Lee Chien-chu originally held the record for most chain links carved from pencil lead (graphite) in 2019 when he created a chain from 101 tiny links, but lost it earlier this year to an Indian artist whose chain featured 126 links.

Lee is now once again the holder of the record after he altered his carving technique to get 168 chain links from a single pencil.

The chain is now on display at the National Center for Traditional Arts in Yilan.