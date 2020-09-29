Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah shared photos of a car that "decided to go for a swim" when its owner got out of the vehicle to take some photos next to a reservoir.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue said the owner of the car had pulled the vehicle onto the ramp at the Deer Creek Reservoir in Deer Creek State Park to take some photos of the car with the water in the background.

The photo op went wrong when the unoccupied car rolled down the ramp and into the water.

"The owner of the car had gone to the ramp at the State Park boat ramp to take pictures of his car," the search and rescue team said. "So when the car decided to go for a swim the owner was out of the car."

The team shared photos of the vehicle submerged in the reservoir before being fished out.