A trio of brothers from Richmond, Victoria, Australia, collected a lottery jackpot of nearly $400,000 after using the same set of numbers for 40 years. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Three Australian brothers won a lottery jackpot of nearly $400,000 after playing the same set of numbers for 40 years.

The three brothers from Richmond, Victoria, told The Lott officials their ticket for Saturday's TattsLotto drawing bore a set of numbers that was very familiar to the family.

Advertisement

"We play every week! We've been playing these same numbers for 40 years," one of the brothers said. "I don't remember why we chose these numbers exactly. All I know was 40 years ago we each wrote down numbers and selected a ticket to play. We've been playing ever since."

The numbers earned the brothers a jackpot totaling $364,904.79.

"Once I realized it was true, I had the honor and pleasure of telling my brothers we were division one winners," the man said. "It was a great feeling to be able to call them and let them know."