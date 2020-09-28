Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas group is raising awareness of plastic pollution with a sea turtle sculpture made from more than 6,000 pieces of plastic washed up on a town's beaches.

The sculpture, dubbed Terry Jane the Atlantic Green Sea Turtle, was created by Connie Lovell, an artist and president of Washed Up Texas, using more than 6,000 pieces of plastic trash that washed up on the beaches of South Padre Island.

The turtle sculpture is now on display outside the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

"Of course your first reaction when you see Terry in the courtyard is, 'Wow, that's a huge turtle,' and then you come up closer and you go, 'Wait a minute? That's plastic. Oh, that's salvage plastic off of the beach,'" Art Center Executive Director Dianna Bluntzer told KRIS-TV.

Lovell said the plastic pieces were collected from the beaches by Washed Up Texas volunteers. She said the sculpture is aimed at raising awareness of how plastics pollution affects sea life.

"It's toxic, and it's toxic to them and that's what we're doing to our ocean and we've got to learn different ways to dispose of plastic. We have got to stop saying 'I have to have this made out of plastic,' we've got to change," she said.