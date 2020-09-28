Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida resident's home security camera captured footage of a bear that walked into an open garage and made off with a bottle of Diet Coke.

The footage shows the three-legged bear fleeing from the garage in Longwood about 8:30 a.m. Monday with a two-liter bottle of Diet Coke in its mouth.

Advertisement

Neighbors said the bear is believed to be the same animal spotted wandering the area in recent days.

It was unclear whether the bear is the same three-legged bear previously spotted in Longwood in December 2019.