Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A group of alligator hunters in Arkansas broke a state record when they landed a gator measuring nearly 14 feet long.

Travis Bearden said he was out on Lake Merrisach with three other men, including his brother and his father, when they spotted a large gator in the water.

Advertisement

"We weren't real sure how big he was when we spotted him, and to our surprise after we harpooned it, it ended up being a giant," Bearden told KFSM-TV. "It drug the boat around for almost 2 hours before I was able to get a clean shot on it."

The 800-pound gator turned out to measure 13 feet, 11.5 inches long -- the longest alligator harvested in Arkansas state history, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed.

"We don't really have an official state record, but keep data on length, and it's the longest," department spokesman Trey Reid said.