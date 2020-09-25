Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman broke a Guinness World Record by hugging a tree in a Chattanooga park for 10 hours and 5 minutes.

Adrienne Long spent 10 hours and 5 minutes with her arms wrapped around a walnut tree at Heritage Park in Chattanooga's Brainerd neighborhood to break the previous tree-hugging record, which stood at 8 hours, 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Long's friend Sarah Medley, owner of Studio 59 Aveda Salon and Spa, organized activities for Long and spectators including dance, yoga and guided meditation during the attempt.

The attempt was live-streamed on the World Record Tree Hug page on Facebook.

Long's feat raised money for the local Audubon Society.