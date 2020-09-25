Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A bridge inspection crew in Mississippi came to the rescue of a dog they spotted perched on a ledge about 120 feet over the Mississippi River.

The inspection crew for design firm Stantec was assessing the bridge in Natchez for the Mississippi Department of Transportation when they spotted the dog stranded on a ledge below the roadway.

A team member climbed to the dog and secured it in a makeshift rope harness, which a police officer used to pull the canine to safety.

The Natchez Police Department said the dog was adopted by a member of the public.