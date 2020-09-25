Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman captured video of a curious bear cub trying to force its way into her home through a glass door.

Charlene Bixler captured video of the small cub swatting at the glass door of her home in Bixler with its mother nowhere in sight.

Bixler said she spotted the mother bear about an hour later, leading its cub up the nearby mountain.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning residents to be "bear aware" and keep trash and other items that could attract wildlife secured during the active season for the animals.