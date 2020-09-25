Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania Lottery said an unusually lucky store in Montgomery County sold a $379,545 jackpot winning ticket just two weeks after selling a $1.4 million ticket.

Lottery officials said Family Financial Centers, a small store in Norristown, sold a Campground Cash Fast Play ticket Wednesday that scored the game's $379,545 jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold just under two weeks after a Fast Cash Fever ticket sold at the same store Sept. 10 earned a $1.4 million jackpot.

The store received a $500 bonus for selling the more recent winner and a $10,000 bonus for selling the previous jackpot winner.