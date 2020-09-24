Sept. 24 (UPI) -- An Australian woman called a reptile specialist for help when she spotted a venomous snake poking out from her glove compartment during a trip to the pharmacy.

Andrew Smedley of Andrew's Snake Removal said he was summoned to a Queensland pharmacy by a woman who was pulling up to the business when she spotted a snake slithering out from the glove compartment of her vehicle.

Smedley said it is normally difficult to find snakes that hide inside cars, but the culprit in this case made his work easier for him by retreating back to the glove compartment.

He identified the snake as a venomous red-bellied black snake.