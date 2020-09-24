Sept. 24 (UPI) -- An Indian jump-rope athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he managed 147 skips in 30 seconds -- while wearing roller skates.

Zorawar Singh, 21, who holds numerous Guinness records for jump-rope feats, said he practiced up to four hours a day, 6 days a week until he had the skill and control to skip rope speedily while on skates.

Singh said he used to be a discus thrower in high school, but an injury forced him to give up the sport, so he turned to jump-rope to keep physically fit.

Singh's other records include the most mamba tricks performed while skipping forwards in 30 seconds, the most reverse double under skips in 30 seconds, the most double under frogs in 30 seconds and the most skips in one minute (long rope).