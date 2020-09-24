Deputies and animal services officers in Loudoun County, Va., responded to a home to remove a turkey that crashed through a window and took up residence in the bathroom. Photo courtesy of Loudoun County Animal Services

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Deputies and animal services officers in Virginia responded to a resident's home where a turkey crashed through a window and barricaded itself inside the bathroom.

Loudoun County Animal Services said a pair of Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a local home where a resident reported hearing a window breaking followed by the sound of the apparent culprit moving through the home.

"Deputies responded and found the suspect had barricaded themselves in the bathroom," animal services officials said in a Facebook post. "The culprit in this situation was about 3 feet tall with shiny black feathers, scaly legs and a yellow beak. It was determined it would take a specialized team to extract this offender, you see, he was a wild turkey."

An animal services officer responded to the call for backup and helped the deputies get the turkey out of the house.

"We're happy to report that while the turkey did take out the entire window in the family's home, he was unhurt and quickly fled the scene to roost in a nearby tree," the post said.