Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Australian airline Qantas, which recently retired its fleet of Boeing 747 jets, is giving aviation fans the chance to bring a piece of the airline home by selling 1,000 fully stocked bar carts.

The airline said the carts, which were removed from the planes before they were flown to California for their retirement, are stocked with goods including champagne, Australian wines, Tim Tam cookies, pajamas and Qantas First Class Sheridan throw pillows.

The carts are being sold for $685 each -- or 169,000 Qantas Points.

The airline's 747s were in service for nearly 50 years before being retired six months earlier than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been huge demand for Qantas 747 memorabilia and Frequent Flyers have expressed keen interest to convert the bespoke in-flight trolley into everything from lamp stands to storage units. The fact they come fully stocked with some of Qantas' most popular on-board service items will hopefully inspire some high-flying fun at home," said Phil Capps, Qantas' executive manager of product and service.