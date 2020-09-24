Jeffrey Demarco of Vienna, Va., won two $100,000 jackpots when he entered a Cash 5 drawing with two identical tickets. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia man is celebrating a double jackpot after he scored two $100,000 top prizes from the same lottery drawing.

Jeffrey Demarco of Vienna told Virginia Lottery officials he bought two tickets bearing the same set of numbers for the Sept. 12 Cash 5 day drawing while he was picking up groceries from the local Harris Teeter store.

Demarco's tickets matched the winning numbers -- 1-8-12-21-27 -- and each won the $100,000 top prize, for a total jackpot of $200,000.

"You see other people winning, but you never think it will happen to you," the winner said.

Demarco said he does not yet have plans for his winnings.