Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Michigan county are investigating reports of a crocodile or similar animal lurking in a local river -- and the creature may have been caught on camera.

Macomb County Animal Control said three separate reports were made of a reptile swimming in the Clinton River in Harrison Township, with the first call coming in a few weeks ago and the most recent sighting reported Monday.

The callers said the animal appears to be crocodile or a caiman, a smaller cousin of the larger reptile.

The mystery animal was reported to be about 3 feet long.

Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo said investigators have not yet been able to verify the reported sightings. He said crocodiles and caimans are cold blooded, and likely would not be able to survive much longer as temperatures cool.

A news crew with WDIV-TV took a camera to the river and captured unclear footage of an animal moving in the water, scaring off nearby birds.

An enhanced frame from the video was found to show what appears to be the head of a crocodilian on the surface of the water.