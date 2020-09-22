Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Texas shared video from the rescue of a dolphin that was stranded in a pond 9 miles inland by a storm surge from Hurricane Laura.

The Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network, Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network and personnel from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement responded to Cameron Parish when locals reported a female bottlenose dolphin was stranded.

The rescuers found the dolphin was stranded in a pond 9 miles inland with no access to open water. Rescuers said the mammal was apparently stranded during a storm surge from Hurricane Laura.

The teams said the dolphin was given a physical examination and found to be in good health before being transported to the Gulf of Mexico.

"This was a multi-day and multi-organizational effort to rescue, transport, and release this bottlenose dolphin," Gabriella Harlamert, the Audubon Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding, Rescue, and Rehab Coordinator, told WKRG-TV. "All these agencies came together for the common goal of making a positive impact on the natural world."