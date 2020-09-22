A Texas woman set a Guinness World Record with her collection of 1,622 different varieties of lip balm. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Texas woman was awarded a Guinness World Record when she amassed a collection of 1,622 different varieties of lip balm.

Chelsea Jerabek of Lubbock said her actual collection of lip balm includes more than 1,800 pieces, but Guinness does not count duplicates, so the record was established at 1,622.

Jerabek said she has been collecting lip balm since she was 11 years old.

"My Aunt collects PEZ and she has this whole huge collection so you know as a kid you want to be like all the adults in your life. I think we were at Walmart or something the next day, I saw more and it just snowballed from there," Jerabek told KCBD-TV.

The collector said she had to install special cabinets to house and display her collection.