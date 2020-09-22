Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Luxury brand Gucci is turning heads online for an unusual piece of high fashion apparel: a pair of $1,400 denim overalls designed to look like they are already grass stained.

The "eco washed organic denim overall," priced at $1,400 on Gucci's website, is part of the brand's grunge-inspired fall/winter men's collection.

The overalls are "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect." The effect makes it appear as though the denim is already stained with dirt and grass.

The item has drawn criticism online from observers who point out the disparity between the price tag for the overalls and their pre-worn appearance.