Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas city's annual Rotary Duck Derby, delayed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, went forward without some of the usual fanfare, but with a Guinness World Record for lining up rubber ducks.

The City of Graham's 3rd Annual Rotary Duck Derby, which was originally scheduled for April, took place at the city's Downtown Square.

Advertisement

Residents could sponsor a duck in the race for $5 or 24 ducks for $100, with the proceeds being donated by the Graham Rotary Club to a variety of community projects.

This year's event was light on arts and crafts, but featured a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest line of rubber ducks.

"We had to eliminate a few fun aspects for the kiddos so we thought a fun community event would be to bag all these 20,000 ducks then line them up to beat a Guinness World Record," Sarah Lundgren, president of Graham Rotary Club, told TNN.

Organizers said they expected the number of ducks to come out to 20,000, enough to break the Guinness record of 17,782 ducks.

The Rotary Club has yet to release the final count of ducks.