Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A training session for Brazil's national soccer team was interrupted when a parrot flew onto the field and landed on a player's head.

Bruna Benites, a player for the national team, posted a video to her Instagram showing Saturday's practice being interrupted by the avian, which landed on Benites' head before flying around the field and landing again on a goal net.

Advertisement

"I will take advantage of what happened today as, someone from Mato Grosso, I can't hide my feeling of profound sadness for everything that is happening in the Pantanal wetland," Benites wrote.

"Thousands of animals are losing their lives due to the fires and if this continues, (rare) moments like what you are seeing in this video will become impossible to see. Let's be aware. Let's take care of our biggest heritage which is nature," the post said.

Benites said in a follow-up post that the parrot lives with a family in Rio de Janeiro and the bird is allowed to fly free because it is domesticated and always returns home. She said the bird frequently visits the soccer field, but was able to "see things from a different angle" at Saturday's practice.