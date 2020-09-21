Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An alpaca escaped from a farm in Britain and traveled to a local soccer field, where it interrupted a game just before halftime.

The game between Carlton Athletic and Ilkley Town in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, was paused about five minutes before halftime Saturday when the loose animal made a 20-minute visit to the field.

Claire Armstrong, wife of Ilkley's first team coach and the team's COVID-19 officer, captured video of the alpaca being chased around the field by players, coaches and officials.

Witnesses said the alpaca, named Oscar, was eventually escorted off the field by its owner and play resumed.

Ilkley went on to win the game 2-0. The team said it is now considering making an alpaca its mascot.