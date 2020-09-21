Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An annual competition for surfing dogs in California went virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing the in-person contest with videos of canines riding waves around the world.

The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, which normally is help each September at Del Mar Dog Beach in De Mar, instead was held virtually this year, with the owners of surfing dogs around the world submitting videos of their pets' prowess.

The dogs were divided by weight class and judged on criteria including the duration of the ride, the size of the wave and special tricks including walking on the board and barking.

The contest raised funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.