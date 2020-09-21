Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Utah couple said their son broke an unofficial world record by going water skiing at the age of 6 months and 4 days.

Casey and Mindi Humpherys posted a video to Instagram showing their son, Rich, water skiing at Lake Powell.

"I went water skiing for my 6 month birthday. Apparently that's a big deal... #worldrecord," the photo caption reads.

The previous unofficial world record for the youngest water skier was set by Auburn Absher, who tackled the sport at the age of 6 months and 10 days.