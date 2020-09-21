Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a puppy who went wandering in her owner's back yard and ended up with her head stuck through the middle of a drain lid.

The Palmer Municipal Fire Department said a crew responded to the home Sunday when the owners called to report the curious puppy's head was stuck through the middle of a drain cover.

"When dispatched to an animal rescue today, PMFD had no idea they would be in store for such a delicate and prolonged extrication," the department said.

Firefighters said they were eventually able to free the canine without any injuries.