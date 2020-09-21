An Australian couple who won a lottery jackpot of more than $500,000 said they plan to celebrate by getting matching tattoos of their winning numbers. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian couple who scored a lottery jackpot of more than $500,000 said they already decided what their first purchase will be: matching tattoos of their winning numbers.

The Adelaide woman told The Lott officials she checked the numbers for the Saturday X Lotto ticket she and her husband bought for the weekend's drawing at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman said she initially thought it was a much smaller prize.

"I shoved the phone in my hubby's face screaming we had had a win," she said. "That's when I realized we'd won a lot more."

The couple, discovering they had won $543,094.52, ended up not going back to sleep.

"We stayed up all morning drinking black sambuca to celebrate," she said. "I didn't sleep for the rest of the day, but I certainly had a good night's sleep last night."

The winner said her ticket was purchased online and the numbers picked were random.

"They weren't special numbers at the time, but they are definitely special now," she said. "My hubby reckons we're going to get them tattooed on our arms. We'll always remember them."