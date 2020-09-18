Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri shared body camera footage of a failed attempt to capture an "uncatchable pig" that has been wandering the community for days.

The Springfield Police Department said the footage was filmed when officers were summoned to the area of Atlantic and Main, where the pig was spotted running loose.

Police said the pig has been spotted numerous times over the course of recent days, but has always evaded capture.

"He's been dubbed the 'uncatchable pig' and despite multiple attempts from officers and animal control to nab him, he remains elusive," the department said.