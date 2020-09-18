Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina city said it is replacing a recently erected street sign after residents of Autumn Oaks Lane complained that the sign incorrectly identified their street as "Autum Oaks Drive."

A Raleigh resident contacted WNCN-TV to complain that the sign, which recently was replaced after being struck by a vehicle, featured the misspelled word "Autum" and incorrectly identified the "lane" as a "drive."

The city of Raleigh said the local transportation department has made a new sign and is delivering it to the local homeowner's association for installation.

The city said the sign is maintained by the HOA.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation dealt with a similar situation in September 2018, when drivers complained that a sign on Route 37 misspelled the name of the town Lavallette. The department said the contractor responsible for the sign replaced it for free.