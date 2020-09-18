The Greater Manchester Police in Britain responded to an early morning call to free a man from a pair of handcuffs after his girlfriend lost the key. Photo by David Asch/Shutterstock.com

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Britain responded to an early morning call from a man who became trapped in a pair of handcuffs in an apparent case of romance gone awry.

The Greater Manchester Police's Rochdale station said officers responded to a home at 4:30 a.m. Friday to help a couple having difficulty with a pair of handcuffs.

Advertisement

"Male phoned requesting help as his girlfriend had locked him in some handcuffs and they couldn't now find the key," the department's tweet said. "Wanted police as he feared the fire brigade would cut them and they were expensive."

Police said the man was "released" from the cuffs, but the department did not say whether the expensive restraints were damaged in the rescue.