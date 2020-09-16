Sept. 16 (UPI) -- An emergency medical technician in Wales raised money for the Welsh Ambulance Service and broke a Guinness World Record when he took 2,075 soccer penalty shots in 24 hours.

Stephen Ford, 32, of Rhyl, Denbighshire, took on the record at the Premier League Llandudno Football Club's Maesdu Park stadium, with an aim of beating Indian player Vickrant Mahajan's record of 1,111 penalty shots in 24 hours.

Advertisement

Ford, manager of the Welsh Ambulance Football Club in the Emergency Services Football League, surpassed the record in only about eight hours and ended up nearly doubling it with a final total of 2,075.

Guinness rules required a soccer official and a goalkeeper to be present for all of the shots for them to be counted toward the record. A Guinness adjudicator declared Ford's attempt to be a new world record after the 24 hours was up.

The world record attempt raised funds for the Welsh Ambulance Service.