Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Malaysia resident whose phone temporarily went missing said the device turned up in his yard loaded with new photos -- including some selfies snapped by a monkey.

Zackrydz Rodzi said he believes a monkey came into his house while he was asleep and took his phone outside, where the primate apparently played with the device and inadvertently snapped some selfie photos and videos.

One video appears to show the monkey attempting to put the phone into its mouth.

"Something that you might see once in a century," Rodzi tweeted.