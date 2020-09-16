Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut shared video of a beefalo -- a hybrid of a bison and a domestic cow -- that escaped from a slaughterhouse more than a month ago twice approaching a trap set by its pursuers.

The Plymouth Police Department said the animal, dubbed "Buddy the Beefalo" by officers, was caught on camera repeatedly approaching a trap set by the department, but ultimately deciding not to go inside.

Buddy escaped from a trailer outside the Plymouth Meats processing facility Aug. 3 and has been on the loose ever since. Police warned members of the public to keep a safe distance from the "aggressive" hybrid animal.

The department said efforts to capture Buddy are still underway, and the animal will eventually be taken to a new home at the Critter Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Fla.