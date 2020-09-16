Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A pair of regular customers at a New Jersey diner surprised their favorite server with an unusual tip -- a car.

Lisa Ayala and Jason Medina, regulars at the Empire Diner in Brooklawn, gave their 2006 Nissan Altima to their favorite server, Lisa Mollett, as the tip for their Sunday meal.

"Instead of them saying they want a raspberry iced tea, they had a copy of the keys and the title," Mollett recalled to WPVI-TV. "They said, 'This is for you.' I said, 'Oh my gosh!'"

Mollett, who has been serving the couple for about two years, said she broke down into tears.

"There are a lot of nice people out there, but I don't think many people would give a server a car as a tip," Mollett said.

Ayala and Medina said they bought the Altima years ago, but hadn't used it much lately after they both got new cars.

They said they remembered Mollett telling them about her recent car troubles, and they wanted to do something nice for the server, who recently returned to work after being laid off for three months due to COVID-19.

Empire Diner owner Dervis Akturk said Mollett is a favorite of numerous regular customers.

"She loves her job," Arturk said. "When she does it, she puts her love and puts her everything out there. And the customers see that. She became one of their family."