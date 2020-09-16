Sept. 16 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was summoned to a gas station where a deadly tiger snake was found coiled around a pump.

Raymond Hoser, aka Snakeman, said a call came into his Snakebusters business about a tiger snake in an unexpected place and he arrived at the Coles Express gas station in Nunawading, Victoria, to find the venomous snake had wrapped itself around a gas pump.

Tiger snakes are considered a dangerous species due to their potent venom and aggressive disposition.

"Yes deadly tiger snakes like this ripper specimen have been hitching rides in cars and turning up in weird places this week," Hoser wrote.