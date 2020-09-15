Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania are trying to identify the owner of a loose goat found wandering in a residential neighborhood and visiting front porches.

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department said the goat was captured Monday evening after running loose through a Lower Saucon Road neighborhood.

The department shared a photo of the goat wandering onto someone's front porch and right up to the door.

Police are asking the goat's owner, or anyone with information about the animals' origins, to contact the department.