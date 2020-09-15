The house used for external shots of Will Smith's home in 1990s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is being listed for five nights on Airbnb as part of a partnership between Smith and the home's owners. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The California mansion made famous by the external shots in 1990-1996 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is being listed on Airbnb by star Will Smith, in partnership with the house's owners.

Smith's listing on Airbnb, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the sitcom, says the guests who book one of five available nights at the "Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around" will get to spend a night in a wing of the home that has been decorated in the distinctive 1990s style favored by Smith's character.

"My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously)," Smith wrote.

All meals are being provided for guests and served "on a silver platter."

The mansion is being listed for $30 a night for five dates, Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14.

A one-off Fresh Prince reunion special featuring surviving members of the show's cast is slated to premiere later this year on streaming platform HBO Max.