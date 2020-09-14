Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of sloths at the Dudley Zoo in England, Reggie and Flo, appeared to kiss on camera in their first encounter.

The male Linne's two-toed sloth Reggie has become popular with visitors since he arrived at the zoo at age 3 last year. The female Linne's two-toed sloth Flo arrived to the zoo at age 1 just last month to partner with now 4-year-old Reggie as part of a European breeding program.

"Flo's arrival is fantastic news for the zoo," curator Richard Brown said. "It's been a species we've wanted for a long time and to be in a breeding position with a pair of sloths is brilliant."

Since Flo's arrival, she has been gradually introduced to Reggie, starting with being able to "see each other through the enclosure's mesh," Richard said.

On Saturday, the zoo revealed video footage from night vision cameras, which appeared to show them kissing during their first encounter.