Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Oscar Mayer is offering free rentals of its 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels for marriage proposals.

The idea came from one of the Wienermobile's official drivers, Zach n Cheese, who actually proposed to his girlfriend at Yellowstone last week," The Takeout reported.

To rent the Wienermobile for free to make an appearance for proposals, Oscar Mayer recommends that people sign up three months to a year in advance to find dates that are not booked.

While fears of weddings becoming super-spreaders of COVID-19 might get in the way of a dream wedding, renting out the Wienermobile can offer a memorable proposal.

"If you have something big planned, the Wienermobile wants to help," Oscar Mayer posted on Instagram.