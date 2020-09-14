Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A ball python snake has been located unharmed after being on the loose in Canada since Aug. 30, Niagara Regional Police said.

"The Ball Python snake had been located unharmed in the area of Ashby Drive, Lincoln," police said in an update Sunday.

Police added that Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals came to the site and "the snake is safe."

Police warned residents that the ball python snake had gone missing.

The python is at least a few feet in length with black and brown scales, images show. They are non-venomous, native to West and Central Africa and got their name from their tendency to curl into a ball when stressed.

A bite would still be painful as their mouth has roughly 150 needle sharp teeth designed to hook into prey. They are the smallest of the African pythons growing to a maximum length of 6 feet.

Residents had been asked to keep a safe distance from the snake and contact the Humane Society if they spotted it.