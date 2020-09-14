Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old Massachusetts man has walked 24,900 miles, and plans to finish the final mile Oct. 3 to total the circumference of the Earth.

Brad Hathaway, 88, of Mattapoisett, said his doctor encouraged him to start walking in his mid-50s when he was dealing with diabetes, heart problems and other health issues.

"My doctor said, 'You better walk, you better start walking tomorrow and start walking 3 miles a day," Hathaway said. "So, I did, and I mapped out the entire town."

Since then, Hathaway began to walk daily, rain or shine, and would sometimes walk 10 miles instead of 3.

"As time went on, walking got a little harder," Hathaway said. "I had a walking stick for a few years, and now I have this walker to help me walk."

Hathaway said he's picked up some trash and some treasures along the way. He said that he has made about $7,000 from discarded items he collected on his walks, and he's also made some friends.

He's been logging the miles he has covered over the years and recently decided to calculate the total.

"I'm 1 mile to 24,901 and that's around the Earth at the equator," Hathaway said.

He added that he has decided to wait to finish the mile until Oct. 3 as part of a fundraising effort for the Mattapoisett Land Trust.

Hathaway said that he hopes to raise the funds through his GoFundMe page.

"All proceeds from Brad's fundraising walk will be used for land acquisitions in the Aucoot area to increase the 480 acres of conservation land MLT holds there presently," the GoFundMe page states.