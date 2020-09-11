Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Brazilian surfer broke her own Guinness World Record when she caught a wave with a confirmed measurement of 73.5 feet.

Maya Gabeira caught her big wave at the WSL Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge event in Praia do Norte, Portugal, the same competition where she previously set the record for largest wave surfed -- unlimited (female) by catching a 68-foot wave in 2018.

The World Surf League announced Gabeira was the winner of the cbdMD XXL Biggest Wave Award after catching this year's massive wave, and she was also presented with the Red Bull Big Wave Award.

The male version of the record was set by fellow Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa, who caught an 80-foot wave at Nazare.