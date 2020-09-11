Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire are asking residents to be on the lookout for an unusual missing family pet: a 40-pound African serval cat.

The Merrimack Police Department said the 4-year-old serval, named Spartacus, went missing from his owners' home on Wednesday and no sightings have yet been reported.

Police said the 40-pound cat might respond to his name when called, but "tends to be skittish around strangers."

Residents are being asked to call police if they spot the large cat wandering in the area.

Police said Spartacus's owners have a permit from the state Department of Fish and Game that allows them to legally keep the exotic animal.