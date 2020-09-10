Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A professional fisherman in Illinois unofficially broke his own Guinness World Record when he caught 2,645 fish in a single 24-hour period.

Jeff Kolodzinski, a fisherman known as the Marathon Man, began fishing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Sankoty resort in Peoria and ended his attempt at 9 a.m. Thursday, after catching 2,645 fish.

Kolodzinski unofficially broke his own Guinness World Record of 2,172 fish caught in 24 hours, which he set in 2019.

The fisherman said evidence from the attempt will be submitted to Guinness for official recognition.

The record attempt raised money for the Fishing For Life Foundation. Kolodzinski said he is hoping to raise $20,000 for the charity.