Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina said one county experienced unusual luck when two $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold just 10 miles apart.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Sprint Foods store in Beech Island and the Kangaroo Express store in Jackson both sold tickets for Saturday's Powerball drawing that came within one number of the jackpot.

The lottery said the tickets each matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball, earning $50,000 prizes.

Officials said the stores that sold the tickets are only 10 miles apart in Aiken County. The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.