Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old British hiker who went missing during a hailstorm was reunited with his family when he arrived at the press conference to publicize his disappearance.

North Yorkshire Police said Harry Harvey, 80, was reported missing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday after becoming separated from his hiking partner in northeast England's Yorkshire Dales.

Advertisement

Police, Royal Air Force personnel and mountain rescue workers conducted a four-day search of the area to locate the elderly hiker.

The search was called off Wednesday when Harvey, having been spotted by a wildlife photographer, showed up at The Tan Hill Inn, a pub located inside the park, during a press conference planned by his family and rescuers to spread the word of his disappearance.

Harvey told the press conference he had become lost during a hailstorm and ended up camping out for three nights using equipment he had brought on the hike. He said he was in good health and free of serious injuries, but in need of a good meal.

Harvey's son joked at the conference that his father was "grounded."