Sept. 8 (UPI) -- An Australian adventurer sailed her way into the Guinness Book of World Records by circumnavigating the country in 58 days.

Guinness said seasoned sailor Lisa Blair started her journey at d'Albora Marinas Rushcutters Bay in Sydney Harbor and sailed counterclockwise around the entirety of Australia, including the island of Tasmania, before arriving back where she started 58 days, 2 hours, 25 minutes later.

Advertisement

The record-keeping organization said Blair's journey was 10 days shorter than the previous record holder for fastest circumnavigation of Australia by sailboat (monohull, solo). Guinness said Blair is also the first woman ever to complete the sailing feat, which took her across 6,536 nautical miles.

Blair, who in 2017 became the first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica in a sailboat, said her sights are now set on setting the Guinness record for circling the continent as well as setting a speed record for sailing from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand.