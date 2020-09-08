Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's deputy out delivering civil papers had an unexpected encounter with a goat that climbed into her patrol vehicle and started eating papers.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was delivering civil papers and had left the door of her patrol vehicle open because of past incidents where she had to make quick getaways from attacking dogs.

Advertisement

Body camera footage shared by the sheriff's office shows the deputy getting out of the car and a goat soon jumping inside the open door.

The deputy made repeated attempts to get the goat out of the car, and at one point ended up knocked to the ground, but she was not injured.

The goat chewed up some papers and knocked over a beverage before hopping down out of the car and wandering away.