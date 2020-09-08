A Melton, Victoria, Australia woman is celebrating more than just her birthday after a lottery ticket her husband gave her as a gift turned out to be a $2.9 million winner. Photo courtesy of The Lott

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who received a lottery ticket as a birthday gift from her husband discovered the seemingly cheap present was worth nearly $3 million.

The Melton, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials her husband bought her a ticket for Saturday's TattsLotto Superdraw as a birthday gift.

"My hubby gave me this ticket as a birthday present," the woman said. "We don't play that often, but on a whim he went into the store and got me this ticket. He must have been in the right place at the right time."

"When he gave it to me, he said, 'This ticket will make you happy' as a joke," the winner recalled.

The man's joke proved prophetic when the ticket earned his wife a $2.9 million jackpot.

"So I handed it back to him on Sunday and said, 'Happy Father's Day to you honey, this ticket will make you very happy, too,'" the woman said.

The woman said her plans for the winnings include renovating her kitchen.

"Some people might think with that amount of money I could buy a whole new house, but I think I'll start with a whole new kitchen," she said.

"I've always wanted to take the family on holiday somewhere where we can relax --somewhere we can sit on a tropical island and just do nothing."